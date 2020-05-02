Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s prices dropped in India: See new prices

Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s (L to R)

Samsung has decreased the prices of two of its smartphones -- the Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy A50s in the Galaxy M and the Galaxy A series, respectively in India. The price cur comes after the South Korean tech major increased the prices of its smartphones due to the GST hike in the country. Read on to know what are the new prices of the two Samsung smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s price cut

The Samsung Galaxy M21 is now priced at Rs. 13,199 for the 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage variant after a price cut of Rs. 1,023. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant of the Galaxy M21 is now priced at Rs. 15,499 after Rs. 1,000 price cut.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pRdaqc4WZB8

The Samsung Galaxy A50s, on the other hand, is now priced at Rs. 18,599 for the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage option after a discount of Rs. 2,471 and Rs. 20,561 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option after a price of Rs. 6,339.

The new prices for the Galaxy M21 and the Galaxy A50s are now live on Samsung's Indian website.

Samsung Galaxy M21, Galaxy A50s Features, Specifications

Starting with the Galaxy M21, the smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. On the camera front, it gets three rear cameras: 48MP main camera, 8MP Ultra-Wide lens, and 5MP depth sensor. There is a 20MP selfie snapper. The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI based on Android 10. Furthermore, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, and Face Unlock feature.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s comes with a triple-camera setup at the back, rated at 48MP (main camera), 8MP (Ultra-Wide lens), 5MP (depth sensor) and a 32MP front camera. It comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display and is powered by an Exynos 9610 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage options: 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging and runs Samsung One UI based on Android 10. Additionally, it has support for an in-display fingerprint scanner, Samsung Pay (only NFC), and USB Type-C port.

