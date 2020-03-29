Samsung Galaxy M11 specifications, renders leaked online: Here's what you need to know

Image Source : YTECHB Samsung Galaxy M11 will reportedly come in three colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy M11 is the next budget-oriented smartphone from the South Korean giant. The upcoming smartphone has been on the internet for quite some time now and we have seen a couple of leaks and rumours. While the official launch might take a hit because of the coronavirus outbreak, people are still excited for the next M-series smartphone.

According to the latest leak by ytechb.com, the Samsung Galaxy M11 will be offered in three colour variants. The website has also posted official leaked renders of the upcoming Galaxy M11. The leaks suggest the three colour variants will be Black, Purple, and Sky Blue. However, it is not clear if all three colour variants will make it to India when the phone starts hitting the sleeves.

Further, the leak also points towards some of the key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy M smartphone. The renders clearly show that the smartphone will feature a punch-hole design on the display. Unlike the new Galaxy A series, the M11 will sport it on the left corner of the display. The report further suggest that the phone will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the device is expected to get an 8-megapixel camera.

According to the previous leaks and rumours, the Samsung Galaxy M11 is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. However, there is another leak that contradicts this by suggesting the phone will come with the Adreno 506 GPU, which is mostly paired the Snapdragon 600-series processors.

Lastly, the Galaxy M11 is expected to launch in two RAM/Storage variants. The base variant will sport 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage whereas the other variant will come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.