Reliance Jio introduces UPI payment option in MyJio app to take on Google Pay

Reliance Jio UPI will compete against Google Pay, Paytm and more

Reliance Jio is arguably ruling the telecom sector and its aim to grow further never seems to die. Heading on the same route, Reliance Jio has introduced the UPI payment option within its MyJio app. Read on to know more.

Reliance JIo UPI payment

According to a report by Entrackr, Reliance Jio has introduced the option to make UPI-based payments via the MyJio app.

The new option is in addition to the JioMoney wallet and various other Jio apps, which are also present in the MyJio app. The UPI option is present next to the JioSaavn option. Furthermore, it is expected to that the telecom operator might have a separate name for the UPI option.

However, the UPI payment option is available for some users only as of now. We, at Indiatvnews.com, checked it for ourselves and our MyJio app didn’t show the option.

Reliance Jio UPI payment: How to use

Although it isn’t available for all, the Reliance Jio UPI will work similarly to the UPI option on Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe. Uses will be given a virtual payment address (VPI) along with the UPI handle ‘@Jio.'

Image Source : ENTRACKR Reliance Jio UPI option

All users have to do is sign up for the Reliance Jio UPI with a valid mobile number and bank account details, following which UPI pin will be generated to make payments.

Indiatvnews.com contacted Reliance Jio for the same and are awaiting a response.

Once Reliance Jio makes it public, the Reliance Jio UPI will take on the likes of Google Pay, Paytm, and even PhonePe that are quite popular in India. Additionally, WhatsApp is also expected to soon launch its payment service in India, hence, it will be interesting to see how Reliance Jio competes against its contenders.

Latest technology news