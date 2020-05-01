Reliance Jio to soon introduce JioMeet video calling app to rival Zoom, Google Meet

JioMeet app isn't available on Google Play Store or App Store

Reliance Jio has been coming up with various ways to cater to people's needs. We got the affordable 4G Jio plans, broadband service, and various other Jio apps to stay entertained. Now, the popular telecom operator is soon to enter the video calling platform arena and launch for us a video calling app, as announced via its quarterly earnings report. Read on to know more about it.

JioMeet video calling to arrive soon

Reliance Jio, via its quarterly earnings report, has announced its video calling app -- JioMeet. The new video calling app by Jio will be launched under Jio Platforms. While the app has been announced, there is no word on its exact availability.

JioMeet now has a standalone website going by the name jiomeet.jio.com, which currently doesn't house any information, except for the JioMeet logo and a message 'Thank you for your interest in JioMeet." It is suggested that the JioMeet video calling app will be available for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS. Additionally, users will be able to access the Jio video calling platform via Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and even via an Outlook plugin. Also, it isn't available on the Google Play Store or the App Store at the time of writing.

The JioMeet video calling app will give a tough competition to the popular video calling platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and even Facebook. Given the popularity and the user base Jio has in India, JioMeet could also gain the same liking from people. While details regarding the JioMeet app remain unknown, we assume it will come with various features, attractive enough for users in India.

For those who don't know, this isn't the first time Jio is venturing into the video space. It previously tried introducing a video calling app, much like its JioChat app. However, it seems like JioMeet is what Jio finally has for us.

We will update you once we get more information on the new JioMeet app. Until then, stay tuned.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage