Redmi Smart TV X series with 4K, Android 10 launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : REDMI Redmi Smart TV X series with 4K, Android 10 launched in India.

Redmi India has finally followed the footsteps of its parent company, Xiaomi by launching its first Smart TV series in the country. The company on Wednesday announced the launch of the Redmi Smart TV X Series. With this, the company aims to deliver more immersive and impactful experiences to its consumers.

The Redmi Smart TV X Series comes in three different size variants 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch. The new TVs come powered with Vivid Picture Engine, an in-house image processing algorithm for better colour accuracy, colour vibrancy and contribute to the ultra-bright display, for stunning visuals in every condition.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, Mi India said: “India today has 170 million households with a television but less than 20million homes own Smart TVs. We launched our range of Mi TVs over 3 years ago and have been leading the Smart TV market since the past 10 consecutive quarters. Enhancing the at-home viewing experience, Mi TVs have played an important role in ushering a new era of Smart TVs in India, by providing an unparalleled lineup of options that deliver on engineering, technological prowess, and a large pool of content across genres.”

Mr. Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead - TV, added, “When we looked closely we understood that there are still certain gaps and a huge market potential to be tapped into. With today’s launch, we are focused on moving closer to our dream of providing ‘Smart TV Innovation for every Indian Home’. We believe that our first Redmi TV line-up will be able to drive the next level of Smart TV penetration in the country, thereby making it more accessible to the end users. With Redmi Smart TV X Series, we are bringing larger than life visual experiences and immersive audio experience to the users, and transporting viewers beyond the surface of a display. We will also be manufacturing 100% of our Redmi TVs in India, staying true to our commitment of Make in India.”

The new Redmi TVs feature 4K panels with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, that provides a vibrant viewing experience. Redmi Smart TV X series also come with support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. To provide a smooth, blur-free viewing experience the new Redmi Smart TV X Series are equipped with Reality Flow display, that brings Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation to the segment.

Redmi TV X Series comes equipped with 30W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and support for DTS Virtual:X. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core A55 processor coupled with Mali G52 graphics. This is paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

As for the software, the new Redmi TVs run on Android TV 10, which offers users easy access to content, services and devices via its extensive platform. The line-up will also come with the latest version of PatchWall giving users access to over 25+ content partners across 16 diverse languages.

The Redmi Smart TV X65, X55 and X50 will be available across Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home and Mi Studio stores, starting 26th March, 12 noon. The Redmi Smart TV X series will be available for a starting price of Rs. 32,999 and will go all the way up to Rs. 57,999.

The customers will be eligible for a flat 2000 Instant Discount with ICICI Bank Credit Cards & EMI. Furthermore, consumers will be able to save Rs. 1,700 with subscription offers from Zee5, Aha, Hungama Play, Hoichoi.