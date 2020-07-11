Xiaomi increases Redmi Note 8 price in India yet again: Check the new price here

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Note 8 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back.

Xiaomi has yet again bumped up the price of the Redmi Note 8 smartphone in India. The smartphone was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 9999. Since then, it has received two price hikes making the phone more expensive than before. While this is quite unusual, a part of this happened due to the rise in GST on smartphones in India.

Redmi Note 8 received a price hike earlier as well where the price of the base variant was bumped from Rs. 9,999 to Rs. 11,999. Now, the Xiaomi website has been updated to show the revised price for the base variant. The Redmi Note 8 is now available for a starting price of Rs. 12,499 for the base 4GB+64GB variant.

Redmi Note 8 is also available in 6GB+128GB variant in India, which costs Rs. 14,499 as of now. The smartphone is available in four colour options - Cosmic Purple, Moonlight White, Neptune Blue and Space Black.

Redmi Note 8 Specifications

Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with fullHD+ resolution. The smartphone packs in up to 6GB of RAM paired with 128GB of onboard storage. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It runs on Google's Android 10 operating system with MIUI 11 layered on top of it. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 8 sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter.

