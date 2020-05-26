Redmi Earbuds S truly wireless earphones launched in India: Price, features and more

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi Earbuds S is the latest offering by Xiaomi in the TWS market.

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has finally launched the much-awaited Redmi Earbuds S truly wireless earphones in India. This comes soon after the company launched the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 in the country. As the new earbuds are from Redmi, they aim towards the more budget segment while Mi handles the premium market.

Redmi Earbuds S is just a rebranded version of the Redmi AirDots S that was launched in China last month. The truly wireless earphones have arrived in India with a price tag of Rs. 1,799. Comparatively, the Chinese model costs less at CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100).

The all-new Redmi Earbuds S will be available via Amazon India, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio outlets. The first sale of the product is scheduled for tomorrow, i.e, May 27.

Anuj Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Xiaomi India said, “Redmi smartphones are known to be versatile and are benchmarks of performance in their category. We approached the audio category with the same credo. With Redmi Earbuds S we want to provide a stylish and exciting true wireless experience with class-leading low latency while gaming. Features like the compact design and IPX4 rating increase the versatility of Redmi Earbuds S, allowing usage across different scenarios. We hope that with the Redmi Earbuds S, our consumers have a great audio experience.”

As for the features, the Redmi Earbuds S comes with an IPX4 rating, which means they are splash-proof and should work fine even with light rains. The earphones use the 7.2mm drivers and weigh in at around 4.1 grams each. In order to please today’s mobile gaming generation, the brand also added low-latency mode which should help with aggressive PUBG Mobile gameplays.

According to Redmi, the Earbuds S should last around four hours on a single charge. With the earbuds drawing power from the case, the whole set can last for up to 12 hours before needing a refill.

