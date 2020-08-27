Redmi 9 with 5,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : XIAOMI Redmi 9 finally arrives in India.

Xiaomi has just announced the launch of its latest Redmi 9 smartphone in India. The smartphone is here to compete against the likes of the Realme C12, Samsung Galaxy M10s and more. In order to set a tough competition, the phone’s highlights include the Helio G35 processor, 4GB of RAM, dual rear camera setup and more.

Xiaomi has been playing around with the naming scheme quite a bit. The company recently launched the Redmi 9 globally but it was just a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 Prime. However, the Redmi 9 that arrived in India is basically a rebranded Redmi 9C.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop style notch. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with 4GB of RAM paired with either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12 right out of the box. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Redmi 9 sports a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 5MP selfie shooter.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Price in India, availability

The Redmi 9 has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB+128GB variant of the smartphone will set you back Rs. 9,999. The smartphone will be made available via Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and offline stores starting August 31. Redmi 9 will be available in Sky Blue, Sporty Orange and Carbon Black colour options.

