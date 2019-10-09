Redmi 8, with a massive 5000 mAh battery, launched in India

Image Source : TWITTER Redmi 8 launched in India

Continue its series of new smartphone launches, Redmi has introduced its new Redmi 8 in India. The phone has been launched as a successor to the Redmi 7 smartphone. The phone has been launched packed with a big 5000mAH battery and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes three different colours- Saphire Blue, Onyx Black, and Ruby Red, it also comes with 'Aura-mirror' design at the back. Xiaomi had teased the launch of the device during the launch of its Redmi 8A phone last month.

Redmi 8 price and specification

The Redmi 8 has been introduced with two storage variants, the base 3GB+32GB storage variant comes at Rs 7,999 while the 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 8,999. The company has said that the first 50 lakh customers will get the 4GB+64GB variant at a Rs 7999, even the customers ordering 3GB variant will be upgraded to 4GB variant.

Talking about the details of the specification, the phone comes with MIUI 10 based on Android 9 pie. It sports a 6.22-inch HD+ display with Dot notch style and protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC.

In terms of camera, the Redmi 8 gets a dual-camera setup with a 12 megapixel Sony IMX363 primary lens with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. On the front, the device comes with an 8 megapixel AI camera for selfies and face unlock. The fingerprint on the device is placed at the back of the device just below the camera. Redmi 8 A also comes with an 18W fast charging supports for its 5000mAH battery.