Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme 8s 5G, Realme 8i smartphones launched in India.

Realme has just announced the launch of two new smartphones under its Realme 8 series - the Realme 8s 5G and the Realme 8i. While the Realme 8s 5G is the world's first MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC powered smartphone, the Realme 8i is India’s first smartphone to feature MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

Realme 8s 5G

Realme 8s 5G sports a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W Dart Charge technology.

On the optics front, the Realme 8s 5G sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64MP Nightscape camera, a B&W portrait lens, and a macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie snapper.

Realme 8i

Realme 8 Pro features a 6.6-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Under the hood, there is a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging.

As for the cameras, the Realme 8i features a 50MP main camera, a B&W lens and an ultra macro lens. There is also a 16MP selfie shooter up front.

Price and Availability

Realme 8s 5G is available in two colour variants, Universe Blue and Universe Purple. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone is set to go on sale for the first time on September 13, 2021 via realme.com, Flipkart as well as offline retail stores.

As for the Realme 8i, the smartphone will be available in Space Black and Space Purple colour variants. The smartphone has been priced at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variant, respectively. This one will go on sale for the first time on September 14 via realme.com, Flipkart and offline retail stores.