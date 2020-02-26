Realme 6 series with 90Hz display, punch hole design to launch on March 5

Image Source : REALME Realme has also announced actor Salman Khan as their brand ambassador.

Realme 6 series is launching on March 6 as the company starts rolling out teasers. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth, recently posted a picture with Salman Khan, hinting towards the actor's association with the brand along with the teaser of an upcoming smartphone. The picture was clicked using a Realme 6 smartphone, which is yet to launch. The Chinese brand has now finally announced that Salman Khan will be the brand ambassador going forward. Alongside the big announcement, the company has also started rolling out teasers for the upcoming smartphones.

Realme has posted a dedicated page on their website, which is being used to announce that the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones are arriving in India on March 5 at 12:30 PM. Apart from this, the website also teases some of the features like the punch hole design. The images also depict that Realme 6 will come with a single selfie camera whereas the Realme 6 Pro will come equipped with a dual-camera setup on the front.

One of the most exciting parts about the upcoming Realme smartphones has to be the new Pro display. The display will come with 90Hz high refresh rate and fullHD+ resolution. This will help the phone go head to head against the recently launched Poco X2. However, the Poco smartphone comes with a higher 120Hz refresh rate.

While the high refresh rate display is enticing, it is worth noting that it might be an IPS panel instead of an AMOLED one considering the new Realme 6 series will most likely land in the sub-15k category.

Furthermore, the company has teased that the new Realme smartphones will come equipped with quad-camera setups on the back, which will consist of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a telephoto lens, an ultra macro lens, and an ultra-wide lens. The company is also teasing that these smartphones will get 20x zoom capabilities.

Lastly, the Realme 6 series will come with 30W fast charging support, which will help the phones achieve a 40 percent charge in less just 15 minutes.

In order to make things exciting for the fans, the company has started taking blind orders. Blind order basically means the consumers will be able to pre-book the Realme 6 or Realme 6 Pro without knowing most of the specifications. The company has already started accepting the orders and the last date is set for March 4 as the phone will be unveiled a day after. To book their device, the consumers will need to deposit Rs. 1,000 and the product will be shipped once the payment is completed between the sale date and March 15.

To appreciate the trust that these fans will show while blind ordering the device, the company will offer a free pair of realme Buds 2 with the Realme 6 or Rs. 1,000 coupon with the Realme 6 Pro.