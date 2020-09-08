PUBG Mobile could be unbanned as PUBG Corporation detaches itself from Tencent Games in India

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile banned in India

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are amongst the 118 Chinese apps that have been banned in India, leading to a lot of disappointment and sadness for the battle royale game's fans. However, the PUBG Mobile ban in the country could be shortlived and the app might get unbanned in the country. Read on to know more about the new development.

PUBG Corporation won't be associated with Tencent Games in India

Following the PUBG ban in India, PUBG Corporation (behind the popular game) that comes under South Korea's Bluehole has finally given out an official word suggesting that is looking into whole ban issue and PUBG Mobile won't be handled by Tencent Games in India and all its publishing responsibilities will now be controlled by PUBG Corporation in the country.

This means that if PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds won't be associated with China's Tencent Games and is entirely controlled by PUBG Corporation, it can soon be unbanned in India as it won't be associated with China in any way.

PUBG Corporation, in a statement, said, "PUBG Corporation fully understands and respects the measures taken by the government as the privacy and security of player data is a top priority for the company. It hopes to work hand-in-hand with the Indian government to find a solution that will allow gamers to once again drop into the battlegrounds while being fully compliant with Indian laws and regulations.

In light of recent developments, PUBG Corporation has made the decision to no longer authorize the PUBG Mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India. Moving forward, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within the country. As the company explores ways to provide its own PUBG experience for India in the near future, it is committed to doing so by sustaining a localized and healthy gameplay environment for its fans."

As a reminder, the app along with 117 Chinese apps got banned in India last week due to security and privacy issues. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite was also removed from the Google Play Store and the App Store soon after.

