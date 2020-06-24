Is PUBG Mobile a Chinese app? A dig into the game's background

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile was developed by Tencent Games.

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most popular battle royale games. The app has recently seen a backlash due to the tensions going on between India and China. A lot of people have been uninstalling the game because of the sentiments they have for their own country. But is it actually a Chinese app? Let’s find out.

PlayerUnknown’s Battleground or popularly known as PUBG was initially made available for Microsoft Windows via the Steam store back in 2017. The game was developed and published by PUBG Corporation, a subsidiary of South Korean video game company Bluehole.

Later, the game was also made available for Xbox, PlayStation 4 and Google Stadia by the same company. Up until now, the game has its strings linked to South Korea. So, if you are considering uninstalling the PC or Console version of the game, you will not be contributing towards the India-China tensions.

Chinese developers make the entrance in the mobile version of the game called PUBG Mobile. The mobile game is available on both Android and iOS platforms. In order to bring it to the mobile platforms, PUBG Corp. brings in Tencent Games. Tencent Games is a part of Tencent Holdings, which is a Chinese multinational conglomerate.

So, PUBG PC and the console versions of the game are not Chinese. However, profits made by PUBG Corp. do end up getting shared as Tencent holds 11.5% stakes in Bluehole.

As for PUBG Mobile, Tencent Games is the developer behind the mobile version of the game hence you can end up calling it a Chinese app.

Should you uninstall PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile or Tencent Games does not harm Indians in any way. Unless you have been playing the game for hours damaging your eyes, the game is totally harmless to play on both Android and iOS. However, feel free to uninstall the game if your morale does not support it due to the ongoing tensions between India and China.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage