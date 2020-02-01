Poco X2 teaser confirms its just a rebranded Redmi K30

Poco X2 is just a rebranded Redmi K30

Poco is all set to launch its first smartphone after the successful Poco F1. The Poco X2 is scheduled to arrive on February 4 at a launch event in New Delhi. While there have been enough leaks and rumours already, the company recently tweeted a teaser suggesting the smartphone will be basically a rebranded Redmi K30.

Earlier leaks and rumours have already suggested that the upcoming Poco smartphone will basically be a Redmi K30 both under the hood and on the outside. The recent Twitter teaser showcases some of the design elements of the Poco X2 including the side-mounted fingerprint scanner, the speaker grille and the purple colour of the phone. At the end of the teaser video, we can also notice that the back of the smartphone looks exactly like the Redmi K30.

If the Poco X2 is just a rebranded Redmi K30 4G, they will also share the specifications and features. The Redmi K30 sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The handset comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. It runs on Google's Android 10 operating system based MIUI 11 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Redmi K30 sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 20MP+2MP dual-camera setup.