Poco M2 Pro could be in pipeline as smartphone name leaks on Xiaomi India RF page

Poco X2

Ever since the Poco X2 made its entry under the Poco sub-brand by Xiaomi, people are waiting for the Poco F1 successor to hit the stage. Rumours regarding the alleged Poco F2 and the F2 Pro have started making rounds. However, a new leak suggests that could be a new Poco smartphone making its entry soon. Read on to know more about the new Poco smartphone that has surfaced.

Poco M2 Pro instead of Poco F2 Pro?

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a new smartphone showed up on Xiaomi India's RF exposure page, going by the name Poco M2 Pro, suggesting a new Poco phone could make its entry instead of the Poco F2 or the F2 Pro. The listing only revealed the purported device's model number (M2003J6CI) and the SAR value.

Other than that, the Redmi Note 9 (launched recently in Europe) and the to-be-announced Mi 10 5G were also listed on the Xiaomi RF exposure page with M2003J15SI and M2001J21 model numbers, respectively.

The presence of the Poco M2 Pro epithet on the website hints at a new Poco smartphone as part of a new Poco smartphone series. While details regarding the alleged smartphone aren't known, it could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor. A report by XDA Developers says that the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Poco M2 Pro kernel source codes share the same 'Gram' code name. This could mean that the device might come with a Snapdragon 720G processor.

However, the Poco M2 Pro is no longer listed on the website, which means it could be a typo and it really meant the Poco F2 Pro. For those who don't know, the Poco F2 Pro is expected to the Redmi K30 Pro redesign for India and share most of the K30 Pro features.

As a reminder, the aforementioned aren't concrete details and we need to wait until something official is revealed. Hence, stay tuned for further details.

