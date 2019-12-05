New Personal Data Protection Bill is here to combat Fake News

Fake news is a huge problem in India.

Proposed back in 2018, the Union Cabinet has given a green signal to the Personal Data Protection Bill in India. As the name suggests, the new bill is meant to ensure the privacy and the protection of user data.

Personal Data Protection Bill

The new bill is meant to build a streamlined framework to take care of users’ personal data. The law will also regulate how tech companies use people’s personal data. In addition to this, the law’s aim is to fight fake news being spread on social media platforms – a term that was quite a topic in the past year. Furthermore, the law will help reduce the number of fake accounts on social media platforms.

While all details regarding the bill are not known at the time of writing, it will require the various social media sites to verify a user’s identity and once verified, make the verification public. This will be much like the blue tick feature on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, except the current blue ticks, are mostly for high-profile accounts and celebs.

For the verification procedure, the Personal Data Protection Bill could lead to a KYC process that will require people’s ID proofs such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, or Voter ID card. However, the Personal Data Protection Bill is still in works and will be soon presented in the Parliament. Hence, stay tuned to us for more information regarding the bill.