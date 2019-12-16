OnePlus’ latest OxygenOS update brings new features to OnePlus 7T/7T Pro

Latest OxygenOS update for OnePlus 7T/7T Pro

OnePlus has released a new version of its operating system, OxygenOS (versions 10.7 and 10.5), which has brought in new features and improvements to the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro. Here’s what the update is all about:

The latest OxygenOS update, version 10.07 for the OnePlus 7T and version 10.05 for the OnePlus 7T Pro has led to the following features:

The update has optimized RAM management

Improved the launching speed of some apps

Optimized the black and white screen issues with some apps

Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Updated Android security patch to 2019.11

Improved the photo quality

For the OnePlus 7T Pro users, the update has additionally fixed the issue of black lines on the display while on charge.

As a reminder, the latest OxygenOS update is an incremental one and will eventually reach out to all the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro users.

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro

As a reminder, the OnePlus 7T comes with a 6.55-inch Fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and comes in two RAM/ROM options: 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The device has three rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, 16MP) and a 16MP front camera. It is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As for the OnePlus 7T Pro, there’s a 6.67-inch 90Hz Fluid display, two RAM/ROM variants: 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB, and a bigger 4,085mAh battery. Other specs remain the same.

While the OnePlus 7T starts at Rs. 34,999, the OnePlus 7T Pro starts at Rs 53,999. Both smartphones are available via Amazon India and OnePlus’ official website.

