Oppo Enco X truly wireless earbuds set to launch in India on Jan 18: What to expect

Oppo has announced that it will launch Enco X truly wireless noise-cancelling earphones alongside the much-anticipated Reno 5 Pro 5G smartphone in India on January 18.

Using a dual microphone design, the earphones will provide active noise cancelling with multiple modes allowing the users to customize and choose the strength of noise reduction to better fit their daily listening needs through the four different settings: max noise cancellation, noise cancellation, transparency mode and noise cancellation off.

These settings would allow users to block out the world whether indoors or outdoors and focus on what they are listening to. Each mode gives users the freedom to adapt to different scenarios and still have a crystal-clear audio experience.

"The OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones will be launched along with the videography expert OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G that will feature the industry-first process, Reno Glow - a unique AG glass process designed by OPPO to deliver a glittery visual effect with a matte finish," the company said in a statement.

Powered by flagship specifications and premium hardware, the OPPO Enco X True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones will be equipped with OPPO's DBEE 3.0 Sound System and LHDC (low latency and high-definition audio codec) wireless transmission. This technology enables users to have distinct and detailed levels of sound in any given scenario ensuring an ultimate personal listening experience.

