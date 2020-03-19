Thursday, March 19, 2020
     
Oppo wants to limit your gaming addiction with this sytem: Know how

Oppo plans to limit users' gaming habits. Read on to know how this will happen

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: March 19, 2020 20:29 IST
oppo, oppo anti gaming addiction system, oppo wants to limit your gaming, oppo stops gaming addictio

Oppo primarily aims to limit minors from excessive gaming

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has released its new anti gaming addiction system to limit or strictly controls the expenditure of minors or unregistered users.

Now, games running on the Oppo smartphones with the anti addiction system will have users input a real name authentication and it is mandatory, news portal GizmoChina reported on Wednesday. 

Fight Against Coronavirus

This new system will automatically restrict users under the age of 8 from spending more than 50 Yuan in a single transaction and not more than 200 Yuan per month. 

Additionally, users over the age of 16 but under 18, can not make a single transaction crossing 100 Yuan or 400 Yuan in a month.

Meanwhile, Tencent Games has also announced that it will be running several game trials to promote its anti addiction gaming policies starting from this month. 

Even the Chinese Government is straining the game studios, making it harder for new game titles from being launched in the country. 

