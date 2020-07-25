Oppo A72 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : OPPO Oppo A72 5G launched in China.

Oppo A72 5G is the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone manufacturer’s portfolio. The smartphone has just launched in China and it brings 5G support while keeping other hardware similar to its 4G sibling, which was launched back in June. In terms of the key features, the Oppo A72 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup, hole-punch design and more.

Oppo A72 5G Specifications

Oppo A72 5G sports a 6.5-inch FullHD+ display with 90.5 percent screen to body ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC with support for 5G. The dual-SIM handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,040mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Oppo A72 5G features a 16-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo A72 5G supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C and more.

Oppo A72 5G Price

As for the pricing, the Oppo A72 5G is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the sole 8GB+128GB variant. The smartphone is available in three colour variants - Neon, Oxygen Violet, and Simple Black. It is currently available for pre-order via the official Oppo China website.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage