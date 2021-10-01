Oppo A55 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo A55 with 5,000mAh battery launched in India.

Oppo India has just launched the Oppo A55 affordable smartphone in India. The smartphone is a successor to the Oppo A54, which was launched in India earlier this year. The new smartphone brings a 50MP triple-camera setup, 5,000mAh battery, 6GB of RAM and more.

Oppo A55 Price, Availability

The Oppo A55 has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 15,490 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. As for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model, it will be available with a price tag of Rs. 17,490. Oppo A55 will be available in Starry Black and Rainbow Blue colour variants. The smartphone will be available on Amazon and Oppo India's website.

Oppo A55 Specifications

Oppo A55 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging technology.

On the optics front, the Oppo A55 comes with a triple-camera setup, which consists of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.