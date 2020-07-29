OnePlus smartphones to get Always-on Display feature, teases Co-Founder Pete Lau

Image Source : INDIA TV / DEVESH ARORA OnePlus to soon bring Always-on-Display feature to its smartphones.

OnePlus, a few months ago, confirmed that its smartphones will finally be getting the much-requested Always-On Display. The day is coming closer as the co-founder Pete Lau has dropped a teaser on Twitter. The feature was confirmed back in March when the company asked its fans to share ideas for upcoming OxygenOS updates, where the most requested feature was the Always-On Display.

Now, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau has made a tweet via his official Twitter handle teasing the upcoming feature. The tweet says - 11 “on display”, which could mean that the feature will arrive for the OnePlus phones with the upcoming Android 11 or OxygenOS 11 update.

Apart from the caption, the image also shows a clock that is at 11’o clock. Also, the clock face used in the image is one of the company’s preset ambeint display clock options. This could mean that the same clock designs will be made available for the Always-On display feature.

The Always-On Display feature became popular when OEMs like Samsung, LG and Google started including it on their smartphones. It basically allows the user to keep a track of the time as well as keep an eye on the notifications without needing to wake the phone’s display.

While this feature sounds impressive, it cannot be included on just every smartphone out there. Even though Always-on-Display is a software-based feature, it requires the phone to have an OLED panel. The feature will draw a lot of power on a phone with an LCD or a TFT panel. OLED panels can turn off individual pixels allowing the Always-on-Display to draw way less power. Usually, Always-on-Display draws 1 to 2% charge per hour on phones with OLED screens.

OnePlus has been including AMOLED panels since the introduction of the OnePlus 3. The company did offer the Ambient Display option but that requires the user to tap on the screen once to get a quick glance at the notifications and the time.

