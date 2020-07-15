OnePlus Nord pre-bookings start in India today: Here's how you can pre-order the much-awaited OnePlus device

Image Source : AMAZON INDIA OnePlus Nord box

OnePlus is all over the news for its upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone, which marks the company's re-entry into the mid-range smartphone segment. The company has been teasing the smartphone in full swing, prior to the official July 21 launch event and it has even been shown off in a recent video. The most recent update regarding it is that it now up for pre-orders in the country. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus Nord up for pre-orders: How to pre-book?

The OnePlus Nord will be available for you to pre-order, starting 1:30 pm today via Amazon India. To pre-book, you need to head to the OnePlus Nord Amazon India page, pay Rs. 499 as the token amount, enter some required details, and the device will get pre-booked.

Those who pre-order the OnePlus Nord will receive a gift box with OnePlus merchandise benefits worth Rs. 5,000. But this is not where OnePlus stops; those who buy the smartphone by August 31 will receive another gift box with accessories and special gifts.

OnePlus Nord leaked in a video: Expected design, features, price

OnePlus Nord has been subjected to a number of leaks in the past few days. The latest one is the smartphone's design reveal by the company's co-founder Carl Pei himself. In an interview with popular YouTuber MKBHD, Carl talked about the design and even showcased the OnePlus Nord.

The smartphone in the video is seen sporting a vertical rear camera module (with four cameras), an LED flash, an OnePlus logo in the middle, the company's branding in the bottom. It is said that the device follows a 'conservative' form factor but it is not treated as an experiment. Previously, the device had a three-camera rear module in an L-shape, in the initial stages.

Furthermore, Carl Pei talked about the manufacturing costs and suggested that the raw component cost is one aspect of the total device cost, excluding the other operational costs.

For those who don't know, the OnePlus Nord is expected to feature a dual punch-hole AMOLED display and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. It will come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, get a 4,115mAh battery, and run Android 10 with OxygenOS on top. On the camera front, there will be 48MP four rear cameras, dual front cameras (32MP, 8MP). Additionally, the device will support 30T Warp Charge fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, and could be priced below Rs. 40,000, much like its initial smartphones.

The OnePlus Nord will be officially unveiled via a July 21 online event, which is also the world's first AR event. The company's first TWS earbuds, the OnePlus Buds will also launch alongside.

