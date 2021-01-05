OnePlus Nord finally gets Android 11 with latest OxygenOS Open Beta: How to download, new features

OnePlus Nord gets Android 11 with OxygenOS Open Beta.

OnePlus Nord has finally started receiving its first Android 11-based open beta update. The company has confirmed the rollout via the smartphone’s official forum. While the OnePlus 7 series is yet to receive the Android 11 update, the OnePlus 8 series have already been updated to the latest iteration of Android. Now, the company is rolling out the update for the more affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone.

OnePlus is rolling out the Android 11 update with the OxygenOS Open Beta 1 update. It means that this is the first-ever beta software released for the smartphone. The software update is designed for the users who cannot wait for the stable version to roll out. Also, this helps the company to ensure that there are the least amount of bugs when the stable version is rolled out.

The new software update brings all the changes introduced by Google on Android 11. These changes include a better notification panel, new media controls, screen recorder, chat bubbles and more. The update also offers enhanced security and a better user experience.

Apart from the features offered by Google, OnePlus has also added its own set of features to the latest update. The Chinese tech giant has introduced a fresh new user interface (UI), which looks to be inspired by Samsung’s OneUI.

For the ambient display, the OnePlus Nord will now get a new Insight clock style, which is a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It is already available on the OnePlus 8 Pro and it is now making its way to the Nord. As the name suggests, the Insight clock will not only show the date and time but will also provide information on the phone’s usage throughout the day.

OnePlus has also added a new shelf interface design on the latest update. The company also claims that the loading speed of the gallery app has been optimised with the latest update making the image preview much faster.