Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus hires ex-Apple executive in key India role.

OnePlus on Wednesday announced the appointment of Navnit Nakra as Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for its India operations. Prior to OnePlus, Nakra worked with Apple as the Head of Affordability in India for over three years.

In new role, Nakra will lead the strategic operations on the Red Cable Club, OnePlus marquee digital lifestyle membership initiative and drive key strategic partnerships.

According to the company, Nakra led the strategic initiatives on devising effective consumer and enterprise finance offers across categories ranging from smartphones, tablets, and laptops, to watches and accessories.

Nakra previously worked with Citibank for nearly 15 years, where he held a variety of leadership roles across consumer and institutional banking.

Nakra holds an MBA degree from the Faculty of Management Studies - University of Delhi. He is also an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School where he pursued his Program for Leadership Development.

