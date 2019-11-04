OnePlus rolls out Android 10 update for OnePlus 6 and 6T

OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T have started getting the Oxygen version 10 update

OnePlus has started the roll out Oxygen OS 10.0 based on Android 10 for its OnePlus 6 and 6T devices. The roll-out process will be carried out in a staged manner and after ensuring that the version is free from any bug. The over-the-air (OTA) will be received by a limited number of users initially and later have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure that there are critical bugs.

"We are very excited to announce that we are ready to roll out OxygenOS version 10.0 based on Android 10 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T," OnePlus Global Products Operations Manager, Manu J, wrote in OnePlus forum recently.

The update is around 1.8GB in size. It brings in new UI and features to the OnePlus 6 series, like new navigation gestures, customisation options and enhanced privacy controls. The update also adds the ability to block spam messages by keywords.

The Oxygen OS 10.0 update will also bring a new Game Space feature that will offer a better game management and gaming experience. The Contextual Display Tool for the display that has been introduced will let users see relevant information based on their time and location.

The latest Oxygen OS based on the Android was introduced with the launch of One Plus 7T making it the first device to come loaded with Android 10 out of the box. The One Plus 7T Pro and MacLaren edition devices were also loaded with the latest Oxygen OS.

(With IANS inputs)