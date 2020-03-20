Nokia 5.3, 1.3, 5310 phones announced: Specifications, features and more

Nokia 5.3

HMD global, apart from introducing its first 5G phone, has also introduced two budget smartphones -- the Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia 1.3 and the Nokia 5310 feature phone. Keep on reading to know all about the three Nokia devices.

Nokia 5.3 Features, Specifications, Price

The Nokia 5.3 is the budget mid-ranger that comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It comes in three RAM options: 3GB, 4GB, 6GB and a 64GB of internal storage option.

Camera-wise, there are four rear cameras (13MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, 5MP Ultra Wide camera, and a 2MP macro lens. There is an 8MP front camera. The Android One smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery, runs Android 10, and has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

It comes in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour options and starts at Euros 189 (around Rs. 15,000). It will be up for grabs, starting May in Europe.

Nokia 1.3 Features, Specifications, Price

The Nokia 1.3 is an affordable, Android Go smartphone from Nokia. It comes with a 5.71-inch HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 chipset.

Nokia 1.3

It has 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. On the camera front, there is an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP front snapper. The smartphone has a 3,000mAh battery and runs Android 10 Go edition OS.

The Nokia 1.3 is priced at Euros 109 (around Rs. 8,000) and comes in the same colours as the Nokia 5.3. It can be bought, starting April.

Nokia 5310 Features, Specifications, Price

The Nokia 5310 is yet another feature phone from the company. Featuring a retro classic design, it comes with a MP3 player and FM radio support.

Nokia 5310 feature phone

It runs Series 30+ and is powered by MediaTek MT6260A processor, along with 8MB of RAM. It sports a 2.4-inch QVGA display, has a 16MB internal storage, a VGA camera with flash, and is backed by a removable 1,200mAh battery.

The Nokia 5310 is priced at Euros 39 (around Rs. 3,00) and comes in White/Red and Black/Red colours.

However, there is no word on the Nokia phones' availability in India yet

