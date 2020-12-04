Image Source : NOISE Noise expands audio portfolio with 6 affordable products.

Domestic tech-lifestyle brand Noise on Friday launched six new affordable products including its first-ever wireless speaker and Bluetooth headphones, at a starting price of Rs 799.

The company introduced one wireless speaker called Noise Vibe and two Bluetooth headphones Noise Defy and Noise One and three neckbands in its Tune collection.

"We believe that every individual has an unparalleled requirement and choice of sound and with each of these products, we intend to offer an exceptional audio quality enabling them to witness a pure and superior audio experience," Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said in a statement.

Noise Vibe portable speaker is available in four colours -- stone grey, olive green, rose beige and midnight black. Noise One on-ear Bluetooth headphones offer Tru Bass technology while Noise Defy comes with the Active Noise Cancellation mode.

In addition, Tune Sport 2 comes with additional specifications and playtime of six hours.