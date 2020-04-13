COVID-19 | New emojis for Android, iOS in 2021 won't be released due to Coronavirus

Image Source : PIXABAY No new emojis in 2021

The Coronavirus outbreak is not only affecting us humans but also the non-tangible things around us, which involves the tech world too. Smartphone launches, sales are getting delayed and so are the new emojis for us. Read on to know more.

2021 emojis will be delayed

It is suggested that the Unicode Consortium won't introduce the new emojis for 2021 at the beginning of the year and will postpone it by 6 months. The Unicode standard version 14.0, which was expected to release in March 2021, will now be released on September 2021. This is due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the recently-released Unicode standard version 13.0 will on schedule and will make its entry into smartphones by the end of 2020. For those who don't know, Unicode Consortium released 117 new emojis in 2020 and focuses on gender neutralisation.

Mark Davis, President of the Consortium, said, "Under the current circumstances we’ve heard that our contributors have a lot on their plates at the moment and decided it was in the best interests of our volunteers and the organizations that depend on the standard to push out our release date. This year we simply can’t commit to the same schedule we’ve adhered to in the past."

The delay in new emojis in 2021 means that the emojis in 2021 will be made available to users in 2022, given that it takes a couple of months for developers to integrate the new emoticons into smartphones and apps.

Having said that, Unicode Consortium is considering introducing a new set of emojis in 2020, which will be emoji sequences. This means that it will add a combination of two existing emojis to form one, much like the black cat emoji sequence in Unicode 13.0. The black cat emoji is an amalgamation of a cat and black square emojis formed into one. It will be released at Unicode Emoji 13.1 in 2021.

