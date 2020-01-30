These are the 117 new emojis coming in 2020: Gender-neutral emojis, polar bear and more

New Emojis 2020

Each year, we get to see all the new emojis getting added to our virtual emotional pool. This year is no different and as an annual affair, Unicode Consortium has released a new set of emojis -- Emoji 13.0-- (117 in total) for 2020. Here are all the emojis that will soon arrive on our Android as well as iOS devices.

The 117 new emoticons include the smiling face with tear, polar bear, bubble tea, pickup truck, fondue, teapot, and transgender flag as the major emojis.

The new set of emojis also pays attention to gender neutralisation and shows emojis such as a man with a veil and a woman in a tuxedo. Additionally, 55 new gender and skin-tone variants have been introduced.

There are bottle-feeding parents, people hugging, which is an addition to the hugging face, and the female version of Santa Claus, Mrs; Claus. This also is an aim towards gender-neutral emoticons.

Other emoticons include a disguised face, pinched fingers, anatomical heart, lungs, ninja, black cat, bison, mammoth, beaver, dodo, feather, seal, beetle, cockroach, fly, worm, potted plants, blueberries, olive, pepper, flat bread, tamale, rock, wood, hut, roller skate, magic wand, sewing needle, knot, thong sandal, military helmet, accordion, long drum, coin, boomerang, carpentry saw, screwdriver, hook, ladder, mirror, window, plunger, mouse trap, bucket, toothbrush, headstone, placard, and transgender symbol.

The new emojis will be available for all Android and iOS users in either September or October. It is suggested that some apps or people could get them a bit early as well.

