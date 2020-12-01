Nintendo Switch can now be used to share screenshots to smartphones

Image Source : NINTENDO Nintendo Switch

Nintendo on Tuesday announced it has released a new system update for its Switch that now allows users to wirelessly transfer photos and videos from the gaming console to a smartphone.

The firmware update allows people to share screenshots and videos directly to their smartphones by scanning a QR code. For screenshots, users can transfer a maximum of 10 screenshots and one video capture at once. This will save the users time as earlier, they had to upload the content to Twitter or Facebook first.

"With the new system update on #NintendoSwitch, you are now able to wirelessly transfer photos and videos from your Nintendo Switch to a smartphone for easier sharing," the company said in a tweet.

To connect, users must use their smart device to scan the QR Code displayed on the Nintendo Switch screen.

"Be sure to check out a new functionality on your Nintendo Switch profile page, which now displays overall trends from your Friend List".

Also, the users can now find the latest news and offer about Nintendo Switch Online from a new option in the Home menu of the Nintendo Switch system.

In the new system update, when using software with the same Nintendo Account linked to multiple systems, save data backed up from one console will automatically be downloaded to your other system.

"Save data will not be downloaded automatically unless saving data for that software exists on the console. The first time only, users must download the save data manually," the company said.

The Nintendo Switch has become the best selling console for 23 straight months in the US, selling 735,926 units of both the Switch and Switch Lite in the month of October.

Latest technology reviews, news and more