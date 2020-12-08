Motorola Moto G9 Power with 6,000mAh battery launched in India: Price, features, specifications

Motorola has launched a new smartphone in its budget Moto G9 series -- the Moto G9 Power -- in India. To recall, the smartphone was launched previously in Europe last month. Read on to know more about the new Motorola smartphone.
Moto G9 Power Features, Specs
The Moto G9 Power comes with a 6.8-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a punch-hole in the top left corner. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via a memory card.
On the camera front, the smartphone gets triple rear cameras: a 64MP main camera with Quad Pixel technology, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera stands at 16MP. It is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charger right out of the box and runs near-stock Android 10.
Additionally, the phone gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP52 water and dust protection, dedicated Google Assistant button, and various Motorola-proprietary features (a twist of your wrist to open the camera, chopping down twice to turn on the flashlight, or taking a screenshot with a touch). It comes in Electric Violet and Metallic Sage colour options.
Moto G9 Power Price, Availability
The Motorola Moto G9 Power comes with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 and is touted as the only smartphone to get a 6,000mAh battery, 64MP triple rear cameras, and Snapdragon 662 SoC under 12K. It is will be available to buy exclusively via online portal Flipkart, starting December 15 at 12 pm.