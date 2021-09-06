Follow us on MIUI Pure Mode will protect Xiaomi users from malicious apps.

Xiaomi is working on a new MIUI feature 'MIUI Pure Mode' that aims to reduce the installation of unknown apps and enhance user security. The feature is meant to address security concerns associated with malicious Android applications.

The smartphone maker explains that 40 per cent of apps installed by MIUI users have never passed its security audit. Also, 10 per cent have been recognized as potential risks. To fix this, Xiaomi is introducing MIUI Pure Mode, reports GizmoChina.

Xiaomi is accepting testers for MIUI Pure Mode in China. The slots will open from September 6 to 10.

Currently, it's not known when MIUI Pure Mode will make its way to the stable channel and there is also no information regarding its availability in international markets.

Meanwhile, the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced version will be made available globally from October.

The company, in a post on the Mi Global community, revealed a list of nine (9) models that will get the update first. Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, Mi 10 Pro and Mi 10 are the phones which will receive the update.

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced brings several performance-related tweaks. With the update the system performance will drop by less than 5 per cent after 36 months. It will also bring Atomic or Atomized Memory feature that will let a user to keep more apps in the background.