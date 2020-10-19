Micromax's new In smartphone series specifications, price, launch leaked: Know details

Image Source : MICROMAX/TWITTER Upcoming in smartphone series

Home-grown company Micromax recently announced that it will soon launch a new In phone series to bring budget, 'Made in India' smartphones for us. Now, details such as the upcoming phones' specifications, prices, and the launch date have been leaked, hinting at the launch soon. Read on to know more about the upcoming Micromax smartphones.

Micromax In phone series' details leaked

It is suggested that Micromax is set to launch two smartphones under the In series next month, possibly on November 2. As a report by The Mobile Indian, one phone is expected to get a MediaTek G35 processor while the other one could get a MediaTek G85 chipset.

The one with the MediaTek G35 processor is likely to get a 6.5-inch HD+ display and a 5,000mAh battery. There will be two variants of the device. The first variant is expected to get 2GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, dual rear cameras (13MP, 5MP), and an 8MP front camera. The second variant might get 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, triple rear cameras (13MP, 5MP, 2MP) and a 13MP selfie shooter.

However, details regarding the Micromax In smartphone with the MediaTek G85 processor still remain behind the veil. While pricing details aren't officially revealed, both In smartphones are likely to fall between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 15,000 to compete with the likes of Xiaomi, Realme, and Samsung budget phones.

To recall, soon after the Micromax announcement regarding the new In series, a Micromax phone, allegedly called the In 1a was spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Android 10. There are chances this could be the name of one fo the In smartphones that have now been leaked.

As a reminder, the latest information is a leak and we don't what exactly Micromax has up its sleeves. We will update you more on this once we get any official word. Therefore, keep visiting us for more information.

