LG Wing with dual rotating display could be priced at $1,000: See how it could look like

LG is planning to launch a new smartphone LG Wing with an unusual T-shape design and a rotating form factor and now a new report has claimed that the device will launch in the US this fall for around $1,000. According to a report in XDA Developers, the device may be significantly cheaper than earlier reported.

The LG Wing is expected to feature two screens, a 6.8-inch main panel that also rotates into landscape mode to reveal a smaller 4-inch secondary panel under it that creates the 'T' shape form factor.

The device is likely to come with a triple camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary image sensor and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor with 5G capability.

"We can expect the Snapdragon 765, the Snapdragon 765G, or the Snapdragon 768G," the report said.

Multiple Geekbench listings for a device with the model name "LGE LM-F100N" and code-name "winglm" suggest the device will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G in particular as the GPU is listed as the Adreno 620.

LG currently offers a Dual Screen Attachment with some of its top-end smartphones, including the LG Velvet and LG G8x ThinQ.

