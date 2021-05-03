Image Source : IROBOT iRobot vacuum cleaners get discounts of up to Rs 20,000

Puresight Systems, the official distributor of iRobot products in India release their summer offer on multiple product series under their smart robotic vacuum cleaners Roomba and mopping devices Braava. Now consumers can get home the brand’s latest robotic vacuums with a list of flagship features packaged more affordably for their convenience.

Categorized among the top-end vacuum models, the Roomba i7 and i7+ are available at a discounted price of INR 49,900/- and 54,900/- respectively. Customers can also avail of the most recently launched, Roomba i3 and i3+ at a further discounted selling price of INR 34,900/- and 49,900/- respectively. In the budget segment, Puresight Systems is offering an eye-catchy discounted price of INR 19,900/- on the Roomba 698 vacuum cleaner model. In addition to the vacuum devices, is the automatic mopping robot, the Braava Jet m6 at a heavily discounted price of INR 49,900/-.

Amazon India is running the offer from Saturday, 01st May to Wednesday 05th May 2021 whereas Flipkart India is running the sale from Sunday, 02nd May to Friday, 07th May’21, 2021. The sale will be continued on iRobot’s official website, its offline stores, and other retail partners from 05th May 2021 till Sunday, 09th May 2021. Customers can avail of this offer at all iRobot, Croma Centres, and Reliance Digital stores as well as on online shopping platforms including www.irobot.in.

The Roomba i3 and i7 series are the mid and premium-range vacuum offerings from iRobot in India. They provide 3-staged cleaning efficiency with advanced features such as smart mapping, automatic dirt disposal, high-tech sensors, etc. Along with the help of the iRobot Home App, Roomba i3 and i7 series can automatically align their task of vacuuming with Braava’s mopping job without any manual efforts in-between. Braava works with vSLAM® navigation, learns the layout of any home, and builds personal Smart Maps where users can selectively choose which room to clean. The vacuum and mop duo serves as the ideal ‘cleaning assistant’ for users who need far-reaching floor-cleaning assistance at their home with spotless finishing.

The budget segment models such as Roomba 698 come with dual multi-surface brushes, adaptive navigation, and operate through voice-based commands with the support of Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Dirt-detect sensors eliminate the dirt even from the toughest places in a room. It is a must-have for the obsessive ones.