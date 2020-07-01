Wednesday, July 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. This iOS 13 trick helps iPhone users read WhatsApp messages without opening the app: Know how

This iOS 13 trick helps iPhone users read WhatsApp messages without opening the app: Know how

This iPhone trick will allow users to stay online on WhatsApp without having to show their 'last seen'

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: July 01, 2020 14:59 IST
apple, apple iphone, iphone, ios, ios 13, apple ios, ios 13 trick, iphone trick, whatsapp, hide your
Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA

iPhone 11 Pro

If you do not want your friends or colleagues to find out when you last checked WhatsApp, there is a trick for Apple users who are using the latest update iOS 13. While there's no official tool to hide when you're online, there's a sneaky workaround for the iPhone users.

Wait for a message to arrive on your iPhone so a notification appears in your lock screen. Press down on the notification, and the full text will appear and you can scroll down to see the message in full.

While you will have read the message, it won't trigger the blue ticks or show that you were online, reports Mirror.co.uk. Currently, WhatsApp's default settings mean your contacts automatically know if you have read their messages and when you were last active on the app.

In privacy settings, you can tap ‘Last Seen' and then Nobody to avoid this, and you can also turn off Read Receipts by pressing the toggle. At the moment, the only official way not to appear 'online' or 'typing' is to activate Airplane Mode.

This WhatsApp trick works on any device that can upgrade to iOS 13.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X