iPhone 11 launch: Expected price and specification details

Apple launch event is scheduled to start at 10 PM according to the Indian Standard Time. The event will mark the launch Apple iPhone 11 and as the time inches close to the event fans of the brand can’t wait to know the details of the products to be launched. We bring to you the set of specifications and product details that are expected to be launched during the launch event at Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California

The new iPhone 11 is the biggest attraction point of the Apple Launch Event 2019 and fans of the brand have been waiting for this day with excitement. Apple is expected to launch three variants for iPhone 11 replacing the current iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

iPhone 11 expected specification

According to reports, iPhone 11 will sport a 6.1 display while the iPhone 11 pro will come with a 6.5-inch display. iPhone 11 replacing last year's iPhone XR will get a LED display while the higher variants come with OLED display

The biggest change in the latest iPhones will be the camera setup. Apple is expected to come up with a triple-camera setup, and leaked images floating on the internet have been indicating more and more towards it. The higher variants of the iPhone 11 are expected to get the triple camera setup while the base iPhone 11 will still come up with a dual-camera setup.

Apple has planned to reverse the wireless charging technology. The company dropped its plans of the AirPower charging mat after it failed to meet quality expectations. iPhone 11 Pro could get a USB C fast charger while other variants are expected to get a 5W traditional iPhone charger.

The new iPhones will be powered by A13 chip and 4 GB of RAM and come with iOS 13. 5G connectivity will be supported on the device. The company also plans to introduce Haptic touch (already available on iPhone XR) to the new iPhone 11 variants.

Alleged next iPhone case moldings show what we discussed in our story last week in terms of new cameras. 3 on the high end, 2 on the new XR. Plus all models apparently getting a square, at least based on this one mold floating around. https://t.co/BhAFTZZL6u pic.twitter.com/QlNJTsApzX — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 13, 2019

Apart from the new iPhones, Apple is expected to launch Apple Watch 5 at the launch event and rumours also suggest an introduction to the new MacBook Pro. The pre-orders for Apple products start as soon as they are launched and in this case, the pre-orders will begin from Friday 13 September for customers to book their all-new Apple devices