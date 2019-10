Instagram gets rid of its 'Following' activity tab

Instagram removes 'Following' tab from its platform

Facebook-owned Instagram is removing its Following tab, the activity feed which displays what posts friends are liking, commenting on and following.

The tab is going away from the app with an update later this week, BuzzFeedNews reported on Monday.

According to Instagram's head of product Vishal Shah, the tab was removed for the sake of simplicity.

"People didn't always know that their activity is surfacing. So you have a case where it's not serving the use case you built if for, but it's also causing people to be surprised when their activity is showing up," said Shah.

Instagram launched its "Following" tab as an early feature back in 2011, long before its Explore tab. While the formal announcement about the removal of the 'following tab' was done today, some users had reported the tab being missing on their profile since August. After the removal of the 'following' tab yo will just be able to see your activity when you click on the heart icon on the bottom of the interface.

Recently, Instagram also rolled out a few new features on its platform. It unveiled a new mode called "Restrict" globally that will let users stop people who bully them via offensive posts or abusive comments. A user can restrict someone by swiping left on a comment, through the Privacy tab in Settings, or directly on the profile of the account you intend to restrict.

Earlier Instagram had announced to restrict people under the age of 18 from viewing content from influencers who promote cosmetic surgery and weight loss products. Instagram also plans to hide some posts from users under the age of 18 while other posts will be removed from the platform.

(With IANS inputs)