Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro with hole-punch design launched in India: Price, Specifications

Image Source : VANSHIKA MALHOTRA Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro are available in Ocean Blue and Violet colours.

Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro have just launched in India. The two identical smartphones bring a lot to the table for the price point. While the Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 48MP quad-camera setup at the back, the Infinix Hot 9 gets a 13MP main camera. Other key highlights of the smartphones include the hole-punch design and attractive colour options.

Specifications

Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro feature a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a hole-punch design for the selfie camera. Both the smartphones are powered by the octa-core Helio P22 processor coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphones pack in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB using a microSD card. The handsets are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

In terms of the optics, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro sports a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP depth camera, a 2MP macro lens and an additional low light sensor. It also features a Quad-LED flash on the back. While the Infinix Hot 9 holds most of the same sensors, it just swaps the 48MP sensor for a 13MP one.

On the front, both the smartphones feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash support.

Price and Availability

Infinix Hot 9 Pro is available in India with a price tag of Rs. 9,499. On the other hand, the Infinix Hot 9 will set you back just Rs. 8,499. Both the smartphones will go on sale via Flipkart. While the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be made available on June 5 at 12 noon, the Infinix Hot 9 will go on sale for the first time on June 8 at 12 noon. Both the handsets will be available in Ocean Blue and Violet colour options.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage