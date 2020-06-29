59 Chinese apps banned in India: Everything you need to know about India's digital strike on China

Due to the ongoing tensions between India and China, the Indian government has banned 59 Chinese apps. These apps include TikTok, UC Browser, ShareIt among others. The action has been taken by the Ministry of Information Technology, invoking its power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The government has blocked 59 apps in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.
These apps have been banned over concerns on aspects relating to data security and safeguarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians. These concerns also pose a threat to the sovereignty and security of our nation. In the past few months, the Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms.
These apps are being used for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India. When the data is compiled with its mining and profiling, it becomes a threat to national security.
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious applications on Android and iOS platforms. The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received many representations from citizens regarding the security of data and breach of privacy impacting upon public order issues.
List of 59 Chinese apps banned in India
1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy