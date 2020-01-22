Here are the Huawei smartphones getting EMUI 10 based on Android 10

Huawei P30 Pro is one of the Huawei smartphones getting EMUI 10

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has revealed the full list of devices that are available on the global market that are eligible for the refreshed user interface based on Android 10.

The release itinerary shows that the Mate 20 and P30 flagship lineup will start receiving the OTA update, with more devices to follow in later months, news portal GizmoChaina reported on Tuesday.

Huawei P30 Pro, P30, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20, Mate 20 X, nova 5T, Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Mate 20 X 5G, P30 Lite, nova 4e, P20, P20 Pro, Mate 10, Mate 10 Pro, Mate 10 Porsche Design, Mate RS Porsche Design, Mate 20 Lite, P Smart 2019 (sold in Japan as Huawei nova lite 3), P Smart+ 2019 P Smart Pro, P Smart Z and nova 4 are all receiving the update.

EMUI 10 will bring a new interface, redesigned apps, and system-wide Dark Mode. It also improves smoothness and performance on existing devices.

The system settings are better organised in this new version and the OS is designed to offer a better experience as it allows the smartphone to cast its screen directly on to the Windows 10 device.

