Huawei cheats again! Claims DSLR photos as its own

Huawei has been in the negative spotlight for falsely showing off its smartphones' camera capabilities a couple of times. Yet again, the Chinese company was found cheating as it claimed DSLR images like the ones taken by Huawei smartphones. Read on to know more about it.

Huawei claims DLSR images as its own

Huawei recently conducted a photography contest on the micro-blogging site Weibo wherein it posted a video featuring all the images supposedly taken from Huawei phones. The images posted were quite impressive forcing us to believe the impressive camera performance by its smartphones. However, the images were indeed taken via a Nikon DSLR, as reported by South China Morning Post.

It is suggested that a Weibo user Jamie-Hua discovered that the images posted by Huawei were fake since he found the photos familiar. Jamie-Hua came second in the photography contest for his image shot on an iPhone 6.

Upon researching a bit, Jamie-Hua found out that the images were taken by a Nikon D850 DSLR and have also been posted on a website called 500px, taken by a photographer known as Su Tie.

Following the revelation, Huawei took to Weibo and apologised for the same suggesting that the images were 'wrongly marked, because of the 'oversight of the editor." Additionally, the video has been edited and the line that read "taken by Huawei phones" has been removed.

To recall, this is not the first time Huawei has been caught cheating the people. Back in 2019, it posted images on Weibo suggesting that they were taken by the Huawei P30 and the P30 Pro. However, the images were taken from a DSLR and were a part of a professional photographer's portfolio.

