‘How to make COVID vaccine at home’ among the most searched queries on Google

Image Source : PIXABAY Google Search trending with the term 'DIY COVID vaccine'

COVID-19 or the Coronavirus pandemic has been affecting our lives for over 6 months now. This means now people are just getting impatient when it comes to the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccines. While medical researchers are working hard on this and have achieved a good amount of success, it is still going to take some time before it reaches the masses.

In these unprecedented times, Google has seen a surge in searches relating to the term COVID-19. According to a recent Google Trends report, the second most searched query on Google was 'How to make coronavirus vaccine in-home', in the month of July.

Lately, Google has also seen a surge in the searches related to coronavirus. One of the most searched terms has still been 'Coronavirus vaccine' last month. The major reason behind this could be the news surround the vaccine development. Russia is supposed to register a vaccine on August 12, whereas a vaccine from Chinese medical researchers has already entered the third phase.

As these vaccines are going to take time before they reach the masses, there is no doubt that people are curious to know if these vaccines can be prepared at home. According to a report, a team of scientists associated with Harvard University have been trying out DIY vaccine proportions. This will drastically cut on the waiting period.

However, we would recommend staying away from any DIY vaccines until an official statement from WHO or a recognized body is rolled out. If not a fighter against COVID, the vaccine can even spoil your health.

