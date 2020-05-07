COVID-19 Lockdown: How to clean up your AC at home

LLYOD has given a guide that can help you clean your ACs at home.

India has been under a nationwide lockdown since March 25. The government has now extended it till May 17. While there is some relaxation for Green and Orange zones, Red Zone areas are still under complete lockdown. With the temperature rising every day, we all have the urge to start using our air conditioners once again. However, most people prefer getting them serviced at the beginning of the season.

In case you just cannot bear the heat, you can service the Air Conditioner all by your self. While you would not be able to do technical servicing including the filling of gas, you can at least clean it up for some clean air.

AC manufacturers like LLYOD have even rolled out quick and helpful guides to help the customers clean their ACs on their own. Here’s how you can clean your ACs without needing to invite a mechanic.

The first and foremost thing one needs to ensure that the AC is turned off. If possible, you should also prefer it unplugging from the wall socket. Now, you can start by opening the front panel of your split or window AC. Once opened, you will be exposed to the air filters. You need to gently take them out by pushing them upwards a bit and pulling them out. You now need to clean them. One can take the help of a toothbrush to make sure the dust is completely removed. You can do this while pouring some water onto the filters. Once done, keep the filters out in the balcony or terrace and let them dry thoroughly. While the filters are drying, you can take a rag and complete the AC from the inside. However, make sure you do not use a wet cloth as that can damage some of the parts inside. Now, you can simply put back the dry filters inside the AC. Close the panel and clean the AC from the outside as well.

That’s it. Now you can power on the AC and start enjoying the fresh, clean and cool air. In case your air conditioner is not able to release cold air, you should seek a technician as running it without any gas can damage the compressor.

