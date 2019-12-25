Honor India to launch Honor 9X, MagicBook laptop, Vision TV, MagicWatch 2 in 2020

Image Source : HIHONOR.COM Honor 9X to come with a pop-up selfie camera

Honor has been silent for quite some time now but the company has already revealed its big plans for 2020. In a report by 91Mobiles, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed that it will launch Honor 9X and Honor MagicWatch 2 in India next month. Apart from that, the company is also expected to launch laptops and SmartTVs in the country soon.

According to a recent report by Press Trust of India, Honor will be launching two new laptops in India in 2020. These laptops will come under the company's MagicBook category bringing both Intel and AMD chipsets. Honor India has also confirmed that it will also be launching a new SmartTV dubbed Vision TV next year to compete against the likes of Mi TV, OnePlus TV and more.

Honor 9X

Honor has already unveiled the Honor 9X in its home country. The Honor 9X runs on the Kirin 710F chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The device features a 6.59-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. It packs in either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Honor 9X sports a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel wide-angle and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the phone features a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

Honor 9X is available in Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black colour variants. Since it will compete against the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 6 Pro, the base variant of the Honor 9X is expected to priced somewhere below Rs. 15,000.

Honor MagicWatch 2, MagicBook laptops

Honor is also expected to launch its MagicWatch 2 smartwatch in India in January 2020 alongside the Honor 9X. The smartwatch comes with features like an Always-on-Display, up to 14-day battery life, Kirin A1 chipset and more. The smartwatch is expected to arrive in India with a price tag of around Rs. 14,000.

James Zou, Honor President for Overseas marketing and Sales, told the press, “We will launch two laptops in India in 2020. We have restarted working with Microsoft. They have licensed our products.” The MagicBook laptops are expected to come in both Intel as well as AMD variants.