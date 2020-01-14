Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i launching today: How to watch live stream

Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i India launch today

Honor is all set to unveil a new smartphone -- the Honor 9X -- at an event in India today. The new Honor 9X will make its entry along with the Honor Magic Watch 2 and the Honor Band 5i. Here's how to watch the live stream of the Honor event today, which will take place in New Delhi, India.

How to watch Honor 9X, Honor Magic Watch 2, Honor Band 5i launch

People interested in watching the live stream of the Honor event can head to either the company's Facebook page or to the company's YouTube channel. Here is the link of the YouTube live stream if you wish to head to YouTube:

Here's a link of Honor's Facebook page if you wish to view the event via Facebook:

Honor 9X Specifications, Features, Price

The Honor 9X is expected to come with a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display and could be powered by the Kirin 810 processor. The smartphone is likely to feature a triple-camera setup at the back (48MP, 2MP.8MP) and a 16MP pop-up front camera.

The smartphone is expected to come equipped with 6GB of RAM and two ROM options: 64GB and 128GB. There could be a 4,000mAh battery, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 9 with EMUI 9.0 on top.

The Honor 9X price could fall below Rs. 20,000 and it could start at Rs. 16,000.

Honor Magic Watch 2 Specifications, Features, Price

The Honor Magic Watch 2 could have a 1.2-inch AMOLED display and a 1.39-inch display size variant. The smartwatch is expected to be powered by Kirin A1 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There could be 5ATM water resistance, heart rate monitor, and a lot more. The Honor Magic Watch 2 could be priced at, starting Rs. 12,000.

Honor Band 5i Specifications, Features, Price

The Honor Band 5i is likely to get a coloured display, get a 910mAh battery, water resistance, nine sports modes, and Bluetooth connectivity. The fitness band might be priced at Rs. 1,600.

We will keep you posted when the new Honor devices get launched.

