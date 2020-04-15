Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro, Honor 30 Pro+ launched: Price, specifications and more

Honor 30 Pro features a 50MP camera at the back.

Honor 30, Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 Pro+ are the three latest additions to the company’s portfolio. The Huawei sub-brand has launched these phones in China and they are set to go on sale on April 21. The key highlights of the smartphones include the massive 4,000mAh batteries, up to 12GB of RAM and more.

Once these smartphones arrive in India, they will go head to head against the new OnePlus 8 series. Here’s all you need to know about the new Honor 30 series.

Honor 30

Honor 30 features a 6.53-inch fullHD+ display with a punch-hole design. The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 985 processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10 based Magic UI out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.

In terms of the cameras, the Honor 30 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 40-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Upfront, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Honor 30 Pro

The Honor 30 Pro sports a 6.57-inch fullHD+ display with a dual punch-hole design. It is powered by the flagship Kirin 990 chipset. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Honor 30 Pro model has a triple camera setup at the back, which consists of a 40-megapixel super-sensitive camera, a 16-megapixel super-wide-angle lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera, which supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom.

Honor 30 Pro+

The top of the line Honor 30 Pro+ offers a 6.57-inch fullHD+ display with a 90Hz high refresh rate. Along with the Kirin 990, it comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W fast wired charging, 27W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

As for the cameras, the setup remains the same as the Honor 30 Pro but the main camera is replaced with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX700 sensor.

Honor 30 Series Price

Honor 30 will be available in China for a starting price of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 32,500). The Honor 30 Pro and the Honor 30 Pro+ will be available with starting price tags of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,200) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 54,000) respectively.

All three smartphones will be available in Magic Night Black, Wizard of Oz, Titanium Empty Silver and Neon Purple colour options.

