Hike to take on WhatsApp, Telegram with this upcoming feature

Hike Land is coming soon.

Hike is a popular cross-platform messaging application made in India. Unlike WhatsApp and Telegram, Hike is targetted towards the millennials and that is why the company constantly launches new features to build the hype. Hike is now gearing up to launch a new feature called Hike Land soon and here's why you should be excited.

Hike has not yet unveiled much about the upcoming feature. However, the company has generated a new URL - hike.land where users can register themselves. In case you are a hike user and interested to know more about the upcoming feature, head over to hike.land and scroll down to register. You can tap on "Reserve your spot" and then the webpage will ask you general questions like name, gender and phone number.

It is also worth noting that it is not necessary that the user should have a Hike account in order to reserve a spot in the Hike Land. As of now, the company has not revealed the key details about the upcoming feature. However, taking a glance at the new webpage, we can assume that this might create some sort of a community of Hike users. In order to hide their personal details, the users will be able to set a personal emoji called HikeMoji. However, this is just something we are currently amusing and we will need to wait for the official reveal to know what the feature actually brings to the table.

Hike App constantly receives new updates on both Android and iOS platforms. The company has recently added features like HikeMoji, Hike Web, Auto Backup and much more. The app now even supports switching between Android and iOS platforms without losing user data and chats.

