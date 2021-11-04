Happy Diwali 2021: Apps that you should checkout

Follow us on Users can download these apps via the App Store.

Happy Diwali 2021: The festival of lights is right here and most of the people would have already done their shopping. However, during this day, many people would also have their eyes glued to their phones looking at more stuff to buy or edit their own Diwali pictures. If you have been one of them and you are looking at some apps to check out this Diwali, here's a list.

Adobe Lightroom

If you have been wanting to edit your Diwali pictures, you can download and install the free app called Lightroom. Adobe Photoshop Lightroom is a free and powerful photo editor and camera app that allows users to capture and edit images. Lightroom also offers easy-to-use editing tools like sliders to retouch your photos and transformative presets to quickly apply unique adjustments.

Picsart

Picsart is yet another free app used for editing photos and videos. The app offers trending filters for pictures and popular photo effects, background eraser to erase and replace backgrounds, Remove Object tool, and more such features. The app also allows users to add text and stickers to the photos. The app can even blur backgrounds and quickly flip and crop photos.

Pinterest

Pinterest is a popular platform that offers ideas for different topics. These ideas range from home design and architecture to fashion and style. The app is available for free on Apple App Store and you can take advantage of the app for new ideas starting today.

Houzz

Recently shifted to a new home or planning to renovate the existing one? You can use the app Houzz for exciting new ideas. Houzz lets you browse more than 20 million high-resolution photos of home interiors and exteriors. The users can even save and share photos with friends, family and home professionals.

Dineout

If you are planning to take your family out for a nice Dinner this Diwali, you should check out the app Dineout. Dineout App brings offers on a plethora of restaurants, exclusive discounts on buffets, cashback offers on restaurant bills and a lot more.